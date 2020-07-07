Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara has finally been released. Beating Avengers Endgame, it has become the most liked trailer within 24 hours.

Sushant’s fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer release since the time makers announced the trailer release date. The trailer was released amidst his fans through live premiere. While the trailer has beaten Avengers Endgame to become the most liked trailer, the shocking part is that only 30,000 fans were present during the trailer live premiere.

Many fans expressed sorrow that the live premiere would have been a grand affair and greatest tribute to Sushant if fans could have attended it in huge number. This less number during live premiere has disappointed Sushant’s die-hard fans.

However, people all over the world have given enough love to the trailer and made it the most liked trailer in just 24 hours. Fans have also promised to watch the movie in huge numbers on Disney+Hotstar and make it Sushant’s high watched movie.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/this-is-what-kriti-sanon-has-to-say-on-sushant-singh-rajputs-last-movie-dil-bechara/

The story of Dil Bechara, based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars written by John Green, is an extraordinary story of an ordinary loving couple — Manny and Kizi. Both are going through some terrible situations in their life. When these two meet each other, a new story begins between them.

Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his debut in film direction with this film. It was Mukesh Chhabra who cast Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kai Po Che. Since then, there was a deep friendship between them.

In an interview, Mukesh himself told that during the film Kai Po Che, Sushant promised him that whenever he would make the first film of his career, Sushant would act in it. Mukesh told in the interview that Sushant fulfilled his promise by working in this film without even reading the script.

On the 14th of last month, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bandra, Mumbai. Since then issues such as dynasty, factionalism, and nepotism are constantly being discussed. Sushant’s final film will be released July 24, with young actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.