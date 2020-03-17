New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a taste of what an ‘Indian wedding’ to long time partner Vini Raman can be during the engagement ceremony. The engagement which took place was also done in the Indian manner with ‘Mad Max’ wearing ethnic clothes. Raman took to Instagram to share a photo from the event, where Maxwell looked dashing in a green sherwani.

The Australian limited overs expert also wore a ‘tilak’ on his forehead to complete the Indian look. ‘Last night (Monday) we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like,” Raman captioned the picture of the two of them from their engagement.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9taXQkpEtc/

“Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” Raman added.

Maxwell had earlier declared his engagement to Raman last month with an Instagram picture featuring her and a ring emoji as the caption. Raman also took to Instagram then to post a picture with the caption “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES.”

Maxwell has credited Raman for helping him to get over his mental health problem. She had been the one who asked Maxwell to take expert advice after the cricketer took a break from the game due to mental health issues last year.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8YMAjapb4k/

“It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders,” Maxwell had then said. “My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn’t an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks,” he added.

Agencies