Bhubaneswar: Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to begin a new innings. Glenn Maxwell will tie the nuptial knot with long time Indian girlfriend Vini Raman. The two got engaged in February 2021. Once Maxwell gets hitched, he will be the second Australian after Shaun Tait to marry an Indian lady. Maxwell has been dating Vini since 2017.

The wedding date has been fixed for March 27 this year, which could very well be close to when the IPL 2022 begins. Vini incidentally is a ‘Tamil Brahmin’ based in Australia. She went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science and is practicing in the field.

The couple loves to travel together. Maxwell and Vini have already travelled together to Paris, London, Dublin, New Zealand and many more countries.

During the engagement ceremony, the duo donned colour-coordinated Indian attire. Maxwell wore a emerald green sherwani while his fiancee Vini looked stunning in a dark green colored lehenga chunni.

Initially a lot of people were surprised when the invitation card for marriage ceremony went viral on social media platforms. Surprise because the card was printed in Tamil. However, those who know the couple were not surprised at all. They knew long time back that the marriage rituals will happen the Indian way.

The Indian fans are excited after knowing that their wedding will follow Hindu traditions but those who follow the couple on social networking sites aren’t that surprised. That’s because their engagement ceremony was done following proper Indian rituals. While sharing the pictures from the function, Vini had made it clear that they would tie the knot in a grand Indian wedding.

Due to his long tenure in the IPL, Maxwell has a huge Indian fan following. No doubt they will now find a different reason to support ‘Mad Max’ as Maxwell is popularly called. After all he is now an Indian ‘jamai’.