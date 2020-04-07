Paris: The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 75,000-mark worldwide. Currently the total number of people who has succumbed to coronavirus stands at 75,538 deaths, including 53,928 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

Spain, one of the worst hit countries by coronavirus in Europe, however, recorded a drop at 743 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile in a separate development, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared Tuesday a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases.

“As I decided that a situation feared to gravely affect people’s lives and the economy has occurred… I am declaring a state of emergency,” Abe said.

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

AFP