As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end August 8, it has shown the summits of glory that sports can lift the participants to and also the low some of those watching the games or controlling them can stoop to. The latter was clearly visible in the manner Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was humiliated by the Olympic committee of her country. The matter went far enough for the young runner to defect and seek asylum in Poland. For India, while both the women’s and men’s hockey teams and athletes did exceedingly well, the people at home, unfortunately, behaved in a very condemnable manner. During this subdued sporting event due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was ecstasy on the tracks rarely seen before. But, the world also witnessed blind hatred and divisive social prejudices, fostered by sectarian politics, playing out in India which also had its share of glory in the form of individual feats and state-sponsored patronisation of hockey by the Odisha government.

The most coveted prize is the gold medal which is a singular badge of honour proclaiming to the world that the winner is unparalleled and unrivalled. But, a rare moment may come when a sportsman or sportswoman with a golden heart can decline to be decorated thus so as not to break the heart of a fellow competitor who has all along fought so well and deserved it no less. The world was sent into raptures when such a moment did come at the Tokyo Olympics where Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim scripted history along with his friend-cum-rival Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy by sharing the gold medal in the men’s high jump event. Both Barshim and Tamberi had perfect jumps till the 2.39m mark. But, the winner could not be decided even after three failed attempts. A ‘Jump-off’, which is a last decisive attempt, was offered to the duo by the Olympic official. Tamberi was then seen groaning in pain due to exhaustion and injuries. He might lose out to Barshim, still appearing to have a fresh pair of limbs, if the “Jump-off” facility was availed. But, Barshim had other ideas no one had ever before thought of. He and Tamberi had been friends for the past few years training and contesting together in several world events. Both had suffered injuries while giving out their best and had their highs and lows. There were moments when they felt like quitting and sank into depths of despair. But, they survived with grit, encouraging each other to surmount all the difficulties and displayed their indomitable spirit. Tamberi had also attended Barshim’s wedding. With such a background of camaraderie and love transcending on-field rivalry, Barshim asked the Olympics official in that defining moment, “Can we have two golds?” The official nodded. For, section 26.8.4 of the sport’s Technical Rules, did allow the gold to be shared. The rule says that a jump-off should be conducted to determine the winner, but “if no jump-off is carried out, including where the relevant athletes at any stage decide not to jump further, the tie for first place shall remain.”

Barshim and Tamberi hugged each other, whooped for joy and history was made. It was the first time since the 1912 Stockholm Olympics that a gold medal was shared!

When the scene shifted from Tokyo to Uttarakhand or Delhi, shameful events took place off-field. India saw a hockey renaissance of sorts at the Tokyo Games with the men taking third place, while the women were narrowly beaten by Great Britain in their bronze medal play-off. Indian men won their first medal in 41 years, though they had won a record eight Olympic gold medals earlier. When the women were advancing in the competition reaching the semi-final stage, there were justifiable accolades showered on the contingent from all parts of the country. But, their magnificent performance was tainted by abuse of the family of Vandana Katariya, a distinguished member of the team, belonging to the Dalit community. Once, they narrowly missed the bronze medal, youths taunted Vandana’s family at their home in Uttarakhand saying the Dalits in the team were to blame for the defeat. The family reported threats were issued to them too.

India’s women hockey captain Rani Rampal condemned it and said: “We put our life and soul into the game. We come from different religions – Hindu, Muslim, Sikh – and from all parts of India. But here we work for India.” Nothing can be more eloquent to underscore India’s unity in diversity.

When Indian hockey was on its way to regain its glory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the surprise announcement that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’. He explained he got so many petitions for naming the highest sports award of the country after a sports personality. PM Modi’s decision should be welcomed by all. Politicians must be delinked from all forms of sports, games and related facilities.

The PM should have taken the lead in this endeavour by erasing his name from the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Gujarat. Known earlier as Sardar Patel Stadium before the massive redevelopment, it was recently renamed Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. In 2019, Firoz Shah Kotla Ground of Delhi had been renamed after former BJP Union minister late Arun Jaitley.

Sports and politics should not be mixed up so crudely and glaringly.