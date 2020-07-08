Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration announced complete shutdown for five days starting from Thursday in two municipality areas and 16 NACs along with some urban areas in view of the spike in number of COVID-19 cases.

While the state government has already announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts including Ganjam, there will be complete shutdown for three more days (Thursday, Friday and Monday) in 16 NACs of the district, Hinjilicut municipality, all Block Headquarters, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area along with Sanakhemundi, Shergad, Patrapur, Dharakota and Jagannathprasad block from 9th July to 13th July.

“In view of the increase in the number of cases in urban Ganjam areas, we need to take some tough steps to carry out contract tracing, symptom checking, to ensure isolation of suspected cases and door to door health screening of people through rapid antigen test kits. So, we have announced complete shutdown in the urban area for five days,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, district collector, Ganjam.

Essential services like goods, medical stores, agriculture and health will continue.

Kulange said that the district administration has constituted 200 health teams in which each team will carry one doctor and two Anganwadi workers. The teams would carry out door to door screenings to identify persons with flu and influenza-like symptoms. The district administration has sought the cooperation of all residents of the urban areas for the proposed shutdown.

PNN