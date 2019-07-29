Nuapada/Sinapali: Going to school is no less adventurous for the children of Haladimunda village as they have to wade through waist deep water these days.

In absence of a bridge across Mendhanal, a rivulet, these students are left with no choice but to put their lives at risk every day.

Haladimunda village under Sinapali block is 115km from the district headquarters. The village is inhabited basically by tribal people who live on agriculture.

Basic facilities like health, communication and education are still elusive to them. To avail these facilities they have to go to Kendumunda village, situated on the other side of the Mendhanal rivulet.

While it is not an easy task for them to cross the rivulet, it becomes more difficult in rainy season. A little shower brings the rivulet to its brim.

The villagers said they stock necessary provisions keeping the rainy days in mind so that they do not need to go the other side of the rivulet. “But how can the students skip their classes?” they asked.

“We have been demanding for a barrage here but the administration is yet to take it seriously. Perhaps it is may be waiting for a mishap to take place,” they argued.

When contacted, Collector Madhusmita Sahoo said steps would be taken to lessen their plight after an inspection.

PNN