New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 50 to Rs 47,375 per 10 grams in the futures trade Tuesday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October traded lower by Rs 50, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 47,375 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,165 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.97 per cent lower to USD 1,815.90 an ounce in New York.

