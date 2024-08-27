Bhubaneswar: A day after state commercial taxes and GST officials near Biju Patnaik International Airport seized over 50 kg gold and 200 kg silver ornaments from two logistics vehicles in a dubious manner, several jewellery shop owners in the City were interrogated by officials to ascertain more details about the matter.

A source in the City GST office, said in case, the individuals will be found guilty; they would be liable to pay twice the amount of tax imposed on the goods. The scrutinisation of invoice bills is on by the officials to check any probable discrepancies in the matter.

He added the concerned parties have been asked to produce E-Way bill, since the value of the seize goods was worth over Rs 50,000. “As per the provisions, a GST registered person/ transporter is required to generate the E-way bill and carry, in case, the movement of goods exceeds the value of Rs 50,000,’’ he said.

Another official said the consignment, transported from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, was intended to be delivered across 20 jewelry shops across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Reportedly, the GST officials seized the huge consignment Monday after being tipped-off about the suspicious activity. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that it faced no issues while passing through security clearances in the Airport.

PNN