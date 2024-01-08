Los Angeles: The satirical comedy-drama series ‘Succession’ clinched the trophy for Best Drama Series at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The series won over fellow nominees 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us and The Morning Show.

Succession focuses on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch.

It stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook.

Sarah, who portrayed the role of Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the series, also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Succession accepts the award for Best Drama Series! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cF9kwKK9z3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway in Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audiences can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.