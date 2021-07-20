Belgrade: Novak Djokovic was ‘ready, motivated and inspired’ as he spoke Tuesday at a press conference before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was conscious of the challenge he faces in winning the top prize in Tokyo.

“There are many there (in Tokyo). Before all I would single out (Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas and (Alexander) Zverev. They are probably the toughest opponents, but again, the tournament is long, anything can happen,” Novak Djokovic said.

The Serbian tennis player equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s 20 Grand Slam tally at Wimbledon earlier this month. Djokovic is aiming for this year’s Golden Slam, which includes the season’s four Grand Slams and the gold medal in tennis at the Olympics.

It is probably the desire to get the ‘Golden Slam’ that has prompted Djokovic to play at the Olympics. Immediately after his Wimbledon win, Djokovic had said that he was a 50-50 starter for the Tokyo Olympics. He had also said that he did not like to play in a stadium without spectators. However, it looks like he will have to do exactly that.

Djokovic’s opponent in the Wimbledon final Matteo Berrettini will also be playing at the Olympics.