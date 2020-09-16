Chennai: Tamil Nadu film icon Kamal Haasan had good news in store for his fans Wednesday. Kamal Haasan announced his 232nd film, with Lokesh Kanagaraj as director and Anirudh Ravichander as composer. The untitled project is tentatively called KamalHaasan232 for now.

“Another journey begins,” the veteran actor-filmmaker tweeted. He also shared a poster that said: “Once upon a time there lived a ghost. It features the face of a man, made of guns.”

Anirudh too, shared his excitement on the social media platform and wrote: “Excited to be scoring for Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir in a @Dir_Lokesh directorial #KamalHaasan232.”

Fans were quick to express excitement.

“Many many congratulations sir! Looking forward,” a user tweeted. “This would definitely be a great industry hit,” wrote another fan.

Kamal Haasan’s last release was Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018, which released in Tamil and Hindi. The self-directed thriller had Kamal Haasan engage in some heavy duty action and drama. He also has Indian 2 coming up. The film co-stars Rakulpreet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, and is directed by Tamil hit-maker Shankar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for the action thrillers Maanagaram and Kaithi.

Both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have managed to etch their names in the hearts of film lovers all across India with their histrionics. They have churned out one blockbuster after another. Both have also given super duper hit Hindi films also.