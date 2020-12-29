Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday started receiving emergency medical supplies including syringes and Ice lined Refrigerators (ILRs) for the soon to be launched vaccination drive.

Government sources said, the state received 21 lakh syringes and 26 ILRs)for storage of the vaccine in the state. It has been also learnt that 339 more ILRs will be brought to the state soon.

The state government has also prepared a database for the vaccination drive soon to be launched in Odisha.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department director and vaccine in-charge Bijay Panigrahi informed, “Currently, a list of 3.26 lakh health workers has been made for administration of the vaccine”.

In the first phase, the state government has decided to vaccinate elderly persons and corona warriors including doctors and healthcare workers, employees of municipalities, health, electricity and water supplies department workers free of cost.

Health minister Naba Das has clarified that the vaccination drive will commence in Odisha in January 2021.

