Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday gave a major relief to cancer patients. In its ruling, the top court asked Odisha government to bear all the expenses of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and X-ray computed tomography CT scans of all patients.

The order will be implemented across Odisha from Wednesday.

The court has passed the direction following a petition filed by a cancer patient. According to the direction given by the court, from Wednesday, Odisha government will bear all the expenses of PET-CT scan. The court expressed shock after learning that there is no scanning machine at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Institute, the premier cancer-care unit in the state.

Notably, cancer patients across the state depend upon private labs for scanning due to unavailability of scanning machine at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Institute.

