Soro: As the state has come to a standstill due to a lockdown, a brother-sister duo of Ward No. 3 under Soro Municipality area in Balasore district found an interesting way to make their father’s first death anniversary special.

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Rajat and Archana, son and daughter of late Rankanidhi Tripathi, on their father’s first death anniversary Sunday distributed free cooked food packets to the needy here in their area.

The brother-sister duo distributed cooked food packets of rice, dal and some other food items to the poor living in slum areas. “Most of the people are now ordering food and other things online. But these poor people are locked up in their houses for the past 19 days. So, we have decided to provide them cooked food packets,” Archana said.

“I thank the duo for providing the poor with cooked food. We pray that their father’s soul may rest in peace,” said, a local.

Similarly, a grandfather celebrated his grandson’s birthday by distributing essential commodity packets to the poor of his area.

Taking a different route, Sheikh Sultan of Chatrapur under Soro municipality in the district distributed 1300 packets of grocery amongst the needy amid the lockdown.

Sultan said, “My grandson was born on April 10. The epidemic and subsequent lockdown have cost many people their sources of livelihood. So we decided to distribute packets of grocery.”

He distributed 1300 food packets of dal, rice, biscuit, milk, bread and other essential commodities to 1300 poor families of ward number 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, and 18.

The country was under lockdown till April 14 which was further extended till the month’s end by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. According to the state health department, 54 people have tested positive so far with 13 having recovered and one deceased. The rest are under treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals of the state.

PNN