Cuttack: Electronic goods worth Rs 40 to 50 lakhs gutted in a major fire mishap at Raghunathjew Suppliers in Telenga Bazaar under Purighat police limits of this town, Sunday. Luckily there was no human casualty or injury. Other establishments close to the shop where fire broke out also did not suffer losses.

The store which deals in electronic goods was locked from outside when some local people spotted a thick smoke billowing out of it. They immediately informed the fire station. Firefighters with two fire engines reached the spot and their prompt intervention prevented the flames from spreading. However, it took them more than an hour to bring the flames under control.

Short circuit is being blamed for the mishap, even though an official probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause as to why fire broke. Store owner Basant Kumar Das said that all the appliances in the shop have been reduced to ashes.

PNN