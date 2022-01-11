New Delhi: Tech giant Google Tuesday announced the sixth batch of the Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India — with 20 startups — to help them focus on their key business and technology problems.

The 20 startups are chosen from over 700 applicants following an intensive selection process.

“Our mission at Google for Startups India is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Google, learnt over two decades of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe,” Paul Ravindranath G., Programme Manager, Developer Relations, Google India, said in a statement.

“The idea is to minimise spending resources on solved problems, focus on the main business challenge and shorten their time to market,” Ravindranath G. added.

The selected startups are spread across India with 35 per cent women-led startups in the mix and comprising a mix of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) startups between Seed and Series A stages.

This class’s top verticals span education, healthcare, finance, media, and retail.

The 20 Indian startups include Able, Alippo, ApnaKlub, Avishkaar, GimBooks, BrainSightAI, Entri, Language Curry, MetaDome, Impact App, Infilect, Lavelle Networks, etc.

IANS