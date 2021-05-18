New Delhi: If you have an Android device with Google Phone app on, you will now be able to hear who is calling when the phone rings.

According to 9to5Google, the company is rolling out a new feature for its Phone app that will announce the name and number of any incoming calls — a move to help users screen unwanted calls.

Currently, the Pixel phone owners in the US have received the automatic Call Screen feature, and other countries will get the new tool soon.

You can set whether you want the app to announce caller ID every time the phone rings, or when an earphone on.

To enable the new feature, open Google Phone, go to Settings and then Caller ID announcement.

The “Announce caller ID” is disabled by default but you can choose between “Always,” “Only when using a headset,” or “Never.”

iOS devices already have the caller ID feature enabled.

Caller ID announcements are a great accessibility feature, allowing people with visual impairments to more easily know who is calling them.