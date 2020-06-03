New Delhi: Alphabet Inc’s Google has taken down an Indian mobile application from its app store. The mobile application allowed users to remove other Chinese apps from their phones. The mobile application has been removed as it violated certain company policies, a Google spokesman said Wednesday.

Remove China Apps

The app, ‘Remove China Apps’, had become top trending free app on Google’s mobile app store in India. Since late May, more than five million people had downloaded the app. Its popularity rose amid calls for a boycott of Chinese mobile apps in India. The ongoing border dispute between India and China added to the popularity of the app.

Violation of policies

A Google spokesman confirmed that the app had been removed due to violation of app store policies. However, he was not ready to offer any further details.

A person familiar with the matter had an explanation to offer. He said the software violated Google’s policies prohibiting apps that mislead users into removing or disabling third-party apps. This can be done modifying device settings or features.

Process of removal

‘Remove China Apps’ scanned users’ phones for apps such as TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser. Once deleted, a message popped up saying “You are awesome, no China app found.”

‘OneTouch AppLabs’, which developed this anti-China the app, however, had no comments to offer when contacted. On its website it confirmed the app had been removed and thanked users for their support.

Many Indians and a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP have used the hash tag #BoycottChineseProducts on social media. It called for deletion of popular Chinese apps.

Border face-off

In the last couple of weeks Indian and Chinese soldiers have been involved in two bitter faceoffs. It has left more than 100 soldiers of both sides injured. The situation is relatively calm now, though it may flare up again. Discussions are on to restore normalcy in the border area.

Agencies