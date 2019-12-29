Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, is all set for the winters. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram portal and she looks absolutely stunning in them.

With her hair open, Disha can be seen all ready for winters as she has donned an olive green sweater. She has captioned the picture using emoticons of winter and a snowman. Check out the pictures here:

Disha is not only giving us major winter feels but also some major fashion goals too!

Meanwhile, she was last seen with Salman and their chemistry was quite appreciated by the fans and they even demanded them to do one more film together. Treating fans with an exciting announcement, Salman recently informed everyone about his next ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which will see Disha opposite him.

Well, fans are already excited to see this pair on the big screen. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Apart from this, the gorgeous actress will be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’ which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in February 2020. Disha will also be seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ with Tiger Shroff and reports say that she will be seen in a special dance number with him.