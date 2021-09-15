Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Wednesday announced the result of JEE (Main) 2021 where Goutam Das has emerged as the Odisha topper once again.

Goutam secured 99.9990357 NTA score to become the topper in Odisha. He had also topped the examination held in March. Hailing from Balasore district, he was a student of a Bhubaneswar based private school.

Meanwhile, Tanya Dixit is the female topper of the state with 99.8 NTA score.

As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam while 18 shared the top rank, NTA said in a press notification today.

The first rank holders are Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

More than 9.34 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times and the ranks of the candidates have been decided considering the best of the four NTA scores.

More than 9.34 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main 2021 and the exams were held in 13 languages– English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.