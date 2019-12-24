Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government announced Tuesday that all educational institutions in the state will remained closed Thursday, December 26. This is due to the solar eclipse which will take place on the day. The announcement was made by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The eclipse will start in the morning of December 26. While some parts of south India will be able to see the rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, it will be visible partially in Odisha.

In Odisha, the eclipse is expected to start at 8.20am and continue till 11.28am. The eclipse will cover the major part of the sun by 9.46am.

During the solar eclipse, the moon will partially cover 55% to 65% of the sun’s surface thereby creating partial darkness.

For people, particularly students, special arrangements have been made at several places here including the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, to have a glimpse of this natural phenomenon. Here they can see the eclipse through a telescope, it was learnt.

PNN