New Delhi: The government Tuesday asserted in the Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss farmers’ issues both inside and outside the Parliament. The statement came amid vociferous protests by the Opposition. The protests forced the House to adjourn twice, first for almost an hour and then for nearly two hours. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said during Zero Hour, which began at 5.00pm, that the Modi government is always committed to discuss the farmers’ issues.

“Government is ready to discuss issues related to farmers inside and outside Parliament,” Tomar said amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Tomar’s reply came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that 170 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation. Farmers have been protesting for more than two months now against the three contentious farm laws. “Atrocities are being committed on farmers. Situation is similar to British rule,” Chowdhury alleged.

Opposition members, including from Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, SP and BSP, trooped near the well. Speaker Om Birla appealed to them to go back to their seats so that House can take up normal business. “This House is for debate and discussions. Please go back to your seats,” Birla said.

However, the unrelenting opposition members continued their protests. It led to the Speaker announcing the second adjournment till 7.00pm.

Earlier, as soon as the House met at 4.00pm, opposition members disrupted the Question Hour. They pressed for repeal of the three ‘black’ laws and raised slogans.

Members from the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.

The Speaker urged the members to return to their seats and follow the COVID-19 protocol. He said in the ongoing Question Hour, questions related to farmers were listed. Members can raise their issues at that time.