New Delhi: The government is pushing for a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in Parliament’s Winter Session, as several ruling party members gave suggestions on the issue during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha Sunday, said an MP.

Apart from a demand for a House discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Session starting Monday, leaders of 36 parties, which attended the all-party floor leaders’ meeting, sought discussions on the Delhi blast and national security, pollution and a BLO’s death.

While the Congress sought a discussion on security and environmental pollution, the Trinamool Congress stuck to its lone demand for a debate on SIR, said an MP.

The Samajwadi Party boycotted the BAC of the Upper House; however, senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters: “We won’t let Parliament function if a discussion on SIR is not held.”

According to a statement by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the Winter Session will commence Monday and, subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on December 19. The Session will provide a total of 15 sittings spread over a period of 19 days.

The government is planning to introduce 13 legislative bills and one financial bill during this Session, said the statement.

The all-party meeting held Sunday was called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and attended by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Other participants included Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan.

In total, the all-party meeting was attended by 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including Ministers.

The 13 legislative bills likely to be taken up in the Session include: The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; The Corporate laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025; The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

The Presentation, Discussion and Voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill is listed under Financial business for the Session.

Talking to reporters, Rijiju said after the meeting that the government is ready to discuss every issue and wants to ensure a smooth session.

“Suggestions given by the floor leaders will be considered and presented to the Business Advisory Committees. Which matter will be discussed in the House is part of a laid down procedure,” said Rijiju on the eve of the start of the Session.

He said during the all-party meeting, no one said that they would disrupt Parliament. “Some leaders said they might create a ruckus in the House over SIR. We’re ready to listen to the Opposition… Parliament belongs to everyone, to the country. There’s a way to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are traditions,” he said.