New Delhi: It seems that the Indian government is not letting any opportunity to strengthen the Armed Forces. Following the inking of a Rs 20,000 crore deal to buy 56 C-295 transportation aircraft from Airbus, the Defence Ministry has sealed a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,523 crore. This will be a major boost to the combat capability of Armed Forces on land.

Sources said that the Defence Ministry placed the order Thursday, for the Arjuna Mk-1A tanks with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai.

The MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of the Arjun tank. The new designs will enhance fire power, mobility and survivability. It will also have 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for supply of 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army, September 23,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The order, worth Rs 7,523 crore, will provide further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence sector and is a big step towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the Defence Ministry added.

The ministry said the tanks would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night. The tank has been designed and developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army.

“The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility and an invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes,” the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that MBT Arjun Mk-1A has been designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), along with other laboratories of DRDO within two years (2010-12).

“The development activities commenced from June 2010 and the tank was fielded for user trials in June 2012. It took only two years to develop and field the MBT Arjun Mk-1A for user trials from the user requirement,” the Defence Ministry informed.