Bhubaneswar: With the aim to ensure availability of every urban amenity to people on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city, the Odisha government has begun implementing 45 town planning (TP) schemes in different areas of the capital city. This decision came to light after a high-level review meeting Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra.

Presenting updates, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice- chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh said the authorities have proposed to take up 45 TP schemes along the upcoming capital ring road.

The TP scheme numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4 taken up in the first phase have made substantial progress. After a detailed survey and pooling of all available land, corrected land record of rights (RoR) has been prepared and distribution started, sources informed.

TP No-1 covers parts of Sahajpur, Narogada, Sijuput, and Paikrapur while TP No-2 covers parts of Tamando and Bijipur villages. Similarly, TP-3 covers parts of Nuagan and Paikarapur while TP-4 covers part of Shyamsundarpur, they added.

In total, the four schemes cover around 1,600 acres envisaged to accommodate around 1.50 lakh people with basic urban amenities. As per initial estimate, around Rs 749 crore would be invested for development of different infrastructure. Singh said with initial investment for development of infrastructure, the schemes would generate self-supporting revenue.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to complete distribution of corrected RoR to the land owners in coming two months. A target was fixed to expedite construction of roads during this season. Besides, preparatory works for grounding of TP numbers 5 to 13 were also at an advanced stage.

Mahapatra sought preparation of a detailed plan for construction of roads, piped water supply, power supply, open space, social infrastructure, sewerage network and drainage management.

It was decided at the meeting that the Works Department would construct the major roads while BDA would develop the minor ones. Similarly, water supply and sewerage management would be taken up by WATCO. Tata Power has been directed to prepare a detailed plan for electricity supply from source to the end user.