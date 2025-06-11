Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the alarming issues of low haemoglobin levels among women and adolescent girls and increasing vision problems in children during his visit to the State Institute of Women and Children (SIWC) here Tuesday.

Emphasising the need for regular testing and nutritional support, the Governor suggested including items like carrot-beetroot juice and chikki in the daily diet to help improve haemoglobin levels.

He also stressed on the importance of follow-up testing to evaluate the effectiveness of such dietary interventions.

Raising concern over the growing prevalence of eyesight problems in school children, Kambhampati proposed that at least one teacher in each school be trained in basic eye screening to ensure early detection.

The Governor visited the institute’s facilities, including the Malati Choudhury Niwas, the Recipe and Toyathon demonstration unit, the Model Anganwadi Centre, the yoga centre, andthe library.

He interacted with the trainees and inquired about their training, available facilities, and awareness of various state and Central government schemes.

He also asked them about their access to these schemes. He also suggested preparing a booklet listing all pro-people schemes of both the state and central governments, which could be distributed among trainees at the institute.

“These frontline workers can help raise awareness at the grassroots level so that more people benefit from the schemes,” he said. Officials made a detailed presentation on the institute’s functioning.

Women and Child Development department principal secretary Shubha Sarma and other senior offi cials were present on the occasion.

PNN