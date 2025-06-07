Bhubaneswar: Cooperative societies have emerged as powerful instruments of social and economic transformation in India, offering financial inclusion, generating livelihoods, and empowering communities, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. He said this while the celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 held at New Abhisek Hall, Raj Bhavan here Friday. The event was organised by the Cooperation department and brought together key stakeholders of the cooperative movement. “It is indeed an honour to be part of this significant occasion. Cooperatives have shaped the economic, social, and cultural fabric of India and Odisha,” Kambhampati said. He referred to the UN’s proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives with the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World,” highlighting their global relevance in addressing modern challenges. The Governor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to establish a separate Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 and described it as a visionary step to strengthen the cooperative framework at the grassroots level.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Odisha State Marketing Federation and three newly formed national cooperative bodies — National Cooperative Organics Limited, National Cooperative Exports Limited, and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited. “This partnership will enable Odisha’s cooperatives to access wider markets, promote organic and sustainable products, and ensure better incomes for farmers and producers,” the Governor added. Addressing the gathering, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy through cooperatives. He outlined various departmental interventions and highlighted steps taken to enhance transparency and accountability in PACS and LAMPCS. New PACS and LAMPCS submitted their applications for membership to the national cooperatives during the event.