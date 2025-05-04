Bhubaneswar: In a strong push for environmental protection and sustainable living, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged citizens to embrace green energy to reduce pollution, safeguard the planet and save much-needed foreign exchange by reducing the import of crude oil. Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan here Saturday, the Governor emphasised the importance of transitioning from traditional energy sources to renewable alternatives.

Since taking charge, he has initiated a transformative shift in the energy infrastructure of Raj Bhavan in the City. A 150 kilowatt solar power plant is already operational on the premises, with an additional 400 kilowatt set to be installed soon.

This marks a significant step towards making the Governor’s residence a net-zero energy campus. Furthering the green mission, a fleet of Made-in-India electric vehicles has been introduced, ranging from official cars to two-wheelers, signifying a decisive move towards sustainable mobility.

“Every ride now contributes to a quieter, cleaner, and more responsible tomorrow. It’s more than a choice—it’s the path we’ve chosen to follow,” the Governor said, underlining the urgency of adopting eco-friendly practices.

With this pioneering effort, Raj Bhavan is not only setting an example for government institutions across the country but also sending a clear message that sustainability begins at the top. While interacting with the media, the Governor also highlighted major schemes introduced by the Centre to promote renewable energy. He appreciated the state government for providing an additional subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, stating that it will encourage more people to adopt solar energy.

He urged citizens across the state to take full advantage of such initiatives and actively transition to renewable sources of energy, not just for personal benefit, but for the greater good of the environment.

He also appealed to people to gradually shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles and adopt electric vehicles, highlighting that this transition is a crucial step toward reducing pollution, cutting dependence on fossil fuels, and supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Furthermore, he emphasised that charging electric vehicles with rooftop solar panels enables truly green mobility by eliminating the need for fossil fuels. “It also makes everyday travel significantly more affordable,” he noted. He stated, “Now is the time to take action. These efforts aim to empower people and build a better, lasting future for the next generations.”

The Governor also called upon the media to play a proactive role in spreading awareness about renewable energy. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who was present at the event, lauded the green initiatives undertaken by Raj Bhavan and highlighted various steps taken by the state government to promote renewable energy.

He emphasised the importance of public participation in making Odisha a leader in sustainable development. Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev provided detailed insights into the ongoing government schemes and subsidy structures aimed at accelerating the adoption of renewable energy across Odisha.

Principal Secretary to Governor NBS Rajput, along with other senior officers of Raj Bhavan, was also present at the event.

PNN