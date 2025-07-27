Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Saturday stressed the need to keep regional languages and literature alive and relevant in the modern age.

Speaking at the 123rd Annual Convocation of Utkal Sahitya Samaj in Cuttack, he said, “Our literature must not be confined to archives or memories.

It should become a living, evolving force that inspires and engages with our times.”

Kambhampati also highlighted the National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on mother-tongue learning and urged institutions to promote literary research, translations, and digital engagement.

A major highlight was the conferral of the Utkal Ratna Award on Biswabhusan Harichandan, former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, for his contributions to public life and Odia literature.

“The pen is mightier than the sword,” said Harichandan.

PNN