Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Monday launched a special two-month Raj Bhavan initiative at Capital Girls’ High School, Unit-II, Bhubaneswar, by distributing beetroot-carrot juice and peanut chikki to students to promote healthy dietary habits and combat anaemia.

Under this initiative, the students of the school will receive beetroot-carrot juice and peanut chikki made with jaggery every day for the next two months.

Interacting with the students during the programme, the Governor expressed concern over the widespread issue of anaemia among adolescent girls and emphasised the importance of regular health check-ups and nutritional awareness.

“Simple dietary habits can bring significant changes in one’s health. Items like carrot-beetroot juice and jaggery chikki are simple, accessible, and effective in improving haemoglobin levels,” Kambhampati said.

Encouraging the girls to monitor their health, he added, “After two months, if you find your haemoglobin levels have improved, share it proudly with your parents and continue this healthy practice at home.”

The Governor also emphasised the need for regular eyesight screening in schools, pointing out that many children remain unaware of their vision problems until they are tested.

“Every student’s eyesight should be checked, and if any issue is found, it must be communicated to parents so that corrective steps can be taken promptly,” he advised teachers.

The event featured lively interactions, with students sharing their experiences of the AMLAN programme and the eye-testing initiatives conducted in their school.