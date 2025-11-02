Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Sunday emphasised that the health, intellect, and vitality of a nation are deeply rooted in the nourishment and care provided to its youngest citizens.

The Governor made these remarks while speaking at the 15th National Conference of the Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) Chapter and the 11th National Conference of the Human Milk Bank (HMB) Association of India, organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Odisha State Chapter, in Bhubaneswar Sunday.

Highlighting the significance of the early years of life, the Governor said that the first 1,000 days — from conception to the second birthday — are the most critical period for physical growth, brain development, and lifelong well-being.

“When we invest in the nutrition of infants and young children, we are not merely addressing a medical concern; we are shaping the very destiny of our society,” he said.

Dr Kambhampati appreciated the organisers for promoting sustainable feeding practices and lauded the conference theme — “Nurturing Tomorrow’s Legacy: Embracing Sustainable Infant and Young Child Feeding and Breastfeeding Practices.”

He noted that while India has made significant progress in reducing infant and child mortality, challenges such as undernutrition, limited awareness, and social barriers continue to hinder optimal feeding practices.

“The solutions lie not only in medical care but also within our communities, through education, empowerment, and empathy,” he added.

Calling healthcare professionals vital advocates for change, the Governor said their guidance can inspire confidence among mothers and families to make breastfeeding and balanced nutrition a universal practice.

He also commended mothers who selflessly donate their milk to nourish other infants, describing their act as a reflection of compassion and shared motherhood.

Referring to Odisha’s initiatives under the National Health Mission and various community outreach programmes, Dr Kambhampati said the state has made steady progress in maternal and child health.

He urged everyone to reaffirm their shared commitment to ensuring that every newborn receives the nourishment, care, and protection they deserve.

