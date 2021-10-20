Bolangir: The suspense over the murder of school teacher Mamita Meher has finally been unraveled following the arrest of the prime accused Govind Sahu. Now, more shocking revelations have been coming out in the case.

Govind Sahu has reportedly confessed Wednesday during interrogation by an investigating police team that he first killed Mamita in his car and then burnt it before burying the body at a mini stadium in Kalahandi.

It was a pre-planned murder and Sahu had directed a JCB machine operator October 7 to dig a pit at the under-construction stadium near Sunshine English Medium School at Mahalinga in the district.

According to a police official, accused Sahu and the victim Mamita went to Bhawanipatna town in his car October 8. Later, Sahu killed the lady teacher inside his car on their way back to the school.

After killing Mamita, he set the body ablaze using highly volatile liquid substances before burying the burnt corpse in the stadium. He had very cunningly added salt on the burnt body so that it decomposed quickly.

Later, Sahu again directed the JCB machine operator October 9 to cover the pit with soil. More number of persons are involved in the murder of Mamita, the senior police official stated.

It pertinent to mention, Sahu was arrested Tuesday by Bolangir police while hiding in a sugarcane farmland located behind his younger sister’s house at Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block.

Bolangir district police had announced a cash reward Rs 1 lakh for sharing information on accused Sahu for he was absconding. He was arrested by the police hours following the official announcement.

PNN