Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 559 new Covid-19 cases, of which 71 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,36,532. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,785.

Out of the 559 new infections, 321 were reported from quarantine centres while 238 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 556 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 279 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 54 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (12), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (5), Bolangir (3), Boudh (18), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (10), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (14), Jajpur (14), Jharsuguda (2), Kandhamal (2), Kendrapara (4), Koraput (6), Mayurbhanj (8), Nayagarh (9), Puri (14), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (16) and Sundargarh (10).

The State Pool reported 68 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,12,46,062 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 618.

PNN