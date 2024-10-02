Mumbai: Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has given an update on the actor’s health after he was admitted to a hospital after a bullet injury.

On Wednesday, the actor’s wife spoke to the media outside the hospital, and said that Govinda is recuperating, and is being taken care of. She also shared that he will be soon a discharge from the hospital.

She told the media stationed outside the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai, “I think tomorrow or day after tomorrow, he will get the discharged. With everyone’s blessings, with the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. We are praying for him everywhere”.

She further mentioned, “He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone’s blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don’t panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much”.

Govinda reportedly misfired his gun while cleaning his closet during the wee hours of Tuesday. He suffered an injury to his foot. As per media reports, a small part of the lock of his gun was broken which didn’t inhibit the accidental firing of the gun. As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu.

Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the incident. The doctors at the hospital have successfully removed the bullet from his leg, and have stated that the actor will be kept in observation for some time before he is given a discharge.