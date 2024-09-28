New Delhi: The government Saturday removed the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne. It has also reduced the levy on parboiled rice to 10 per cent.

Exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply.

“The export policy for non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or gazed) …is amended from prohibited to free, subject to MEP of $490 per tonne with immediate effect and until further orders,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The duty cut comes within a fortnight of the government removing the minimum export price on basmati rice.

In a notification issued late Friday, the revenue department under the finance ministry said it has also reduced export duty on husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10 per cent.

These duty changes are effective from September 27, 2024, the notification said.

Earlier this month, the government scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers’ income.

