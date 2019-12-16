Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of unauthorised absence of officials, the state government has asked all departments to take strong action against such errant public servants.

The finance department has issued a circular to all heads of departments in this regard. Though the department had earlier issued instructions to all departments to take timely action in case of unauthorised absence of government employees beyond a permissible period, no action has been taken against them. As a result, the government is facing embarrassment in courts, sources said.

“Instances have come to the notice of the finance department when instructions are not being followed scrupulously in many cases and competent authority simply sits over the matter without taking any initiative.

Service conditions give scope to an employee or their legal heir to approach a court of law and comes with a favourable order to avail pension/family pension,” read the circular.

The departments were asked to take strong action against the officials, who remain in unauthorized absence for a long period.

“Non-observance of the order will be seriously reviewed by the government and action will be taken against the erring officials,” the government warned.