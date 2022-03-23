Sambalpur: The state government has directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on redevelopment of Samaleswari Temple, one of the most revered shrines in the state, so that it can be completed on time.

A high-level team, led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, visited Sambalpur Monday to assess the progress of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Scheme.

Under the project, transformative improvement of the temple in western Odisha will be carried out on the lines of Srimandir in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

The redevelopment includes beautification and peripheral development of the temple, heritage corridor, state-of-theart amenities and the Mahanadi riverfront development.

The delegation reviewed the construction work on the resettlement colony in Durgapali, where people who will be displaced due to the implementation of the scheme will be rehabilitated.

The state government is providing all the amenities for the affected people there, the Chief Minister’s Office said. The team talked to the officials of the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), which is implementing the project.

They directed the firm to expedite the work for timely completion of the project, which will offer a “divine experience” to the devotees and give a boost to the local economy, according to the CMO.

The board of the 16th-century shrine, discussed with the team regarding the implementation of the Rs 200-crore project, which is expected to be completed by next year. The land acquisition process is underway by the district administration now, an OBCC official said.

The Samaleswari Temple was constructed by Balram Dev, the first Chouhan king of Sambalpur. The shrine has been constructed in proto-Nagra style and is a major tourist attraction of the region.

