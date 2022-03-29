New Delhi: The government is in the process of setting up a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to make MSP system more effective and transparent as well as suggest ways to promote zero budgeting based-agriculture.

“As per the changing requirements of the country to change the cropping pattern, to make MSP more effective and transparent, and to encourage natural farming method of agriculture, setting up a committee is under process,” Tomar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

On February 4, Tomar had said in the Rajya Sabha that the matter of forming the committee on MSP is under consideration of the ministry and will be formed after the assembly elections in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

The committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists.

