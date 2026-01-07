Bhubaneswar: The Finance department has invited suggestions from citizens and stakeholders for the preparation of the Annual Budget 2026– 27, continuing its initiative to make the budgetary process more open, transparent and participatory.

As part of its pre-Budget consultations with a cross-section of society, the department has been leveraging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in recent years to widen public engagement.

Inputs for budget formulation have been collected through a dedicated Budget web portal, e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS, with all budget-related documents made available online.

For the upcoming Budget 2026–27, the department has opened a structured format on its official Budget portal, https://budget.odisha.gov.in/, for submission of suggestions.

Members of the public can also send their inputs via email at odisha.budget@gov.in. In addition, suggestions are being accepted through WhatsApp at (+91) 9438161111 and through social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) at @FdOdisha, Facebook at @FinanceOdisha, and Instagram at @fdodisha.

The facility for submitting suggestions will remain open till January 31, 2026.

The department has urged members of the public, civil society organisations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity and actively participate in shaping the state’s budget-making process.