Bhubaneswar: A total of 290 job seekers including differently abled aspirants got shortlisted in the job fair organised jointly by different government departments of the Union government and the state government in the city.

On Thursday a special job fair was organised by the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar inside the campus of Special ITI, Jatni with the assistance of the state department of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) and Directororate of Technical Education and Training.

“Around 290 jobseekers, including differently abled applicants, have been shortlisted by participating employers as per their requirement. The Job Fair was organised in such a manner that all key stakeholders like employers, jobseekers, skill providers, placement organisations, and counsellors could participate and the programme was well appreciated among all,” said Ram Kishore Sharma, Assistant Director, NCSCDA.

More than 510 (including 78 differently abled) jobseekers registered and after registration of jobseekers, they were counseled and scheduled their interview according to their eligibility and requirements of the employers. The jobseekers were mobilised from registered jobseekers sourced through the National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the government, registered candidates at NCSCDA, District Employment Exchanges, trained candidates of various ITIs, ORMAS, different skill providers and some freshers of local colleges and universities.

Around 21 pan-India companies like TATA Steel, L&T Finance, Peoples Forum, Eureka Forbes, Sky Automobilies – Maruti Suzuki, Sambandh Finserv Pvt Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Life Insurance, MEDPLUS, Apace Consultancy, Deevine Nursing Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd participated as recruiters.