Rayagada: Despite state government’s repeated appeals encouraging social distancing, a government employee in Rayagada town Thursday hosted the wedding reception party of his son with thousands of guests in attendance.

According to a source, Rayagada’s sub-divisional social security officer BSN Murthy hosted his son Ranjit’s wedding reception party in the first lane of Goutam Nagar in Rayagada town Thursday.

That said, acting on a tip-off, Rayagada tehsildar, additional tehsildar and some cops arrived at the venue and chided the officer for arranging the reception amid a pandemic and exposing many to potential danger.