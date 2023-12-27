Bolangir: Police detained Tuesday a sub-divisional officer (SDO) PWD, of Kantabanji for allegedly thrashing the sarpanch of Changria in Bolangir district.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Das while the victim is Sushil Guru.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when Guru visited ‘Harishankar’ Shrine to supervise the government work being done under the 5T initiative. It has been alleged that Guru complained of sub-standard work and misappropriation of government money.

Hearing the complaints, a heated argument broke out between Guru and Das. The latter became furious and started thrashing Guru in public. Others intervened and separated the two.

Locals, however, informed the police, who arrived at the spot and detained Das. Two separate cases (No-274/23 and 275/23) has been registered at Khaprakhol police station. A complaint has been filed by Guru and one by Das.

After the incident, tensions flared up in the locality as members of the Koshal Sena protested against Das. They threatened to protest Wednesday onwards if strict action is not taken against the errant SDO.

PNN