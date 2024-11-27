Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Constitution Day, the Odisha government ordered the premature remission of fourteen life-term convicts serving sentences for serious crimes such as dacoity, murder, and sexual assault.

The remission order was issued Monday, following recommendations made by the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.

According to a senior official, three of the convicts are still awaiting final approval. The remission order highlights the distribution of the released convicts across various jails.

Koraput Circle Jail leads with the highest remission, releasing four life-term convicts. The Biju Patnaik Open Air Jail in Jhamujhari follows with three convicts, while Rourkela Special Jail releases two. One convict each is released from Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Phulbani, Bonaigarh, and Deogarh Special Jails.

The release order, addressed to the DIG of Prisons and Correctional Services, references the powers granted under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which empowers the government to remit the unexpired portion of a sentence and order premature release.

