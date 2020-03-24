Bhubaneswar: State government Tuesday announced several measures to contain coronavirus outbreak in the state.

According to a notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday, the state government announced stoppage of all construction works across the state except construction work for healthcare facilities and work related to COVID-19.

“The Government of Odisha, in exercise of powers conferred under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, has framed the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019 (COVID-19). Therefore, under Section 2 of the aforesaid Act and the regulations thereof, the Government of Odisha hereby orders immediate stoppage of all construction work across the state except construction work for healthcare facilities and work related to COVID-19,” the notification says.

The state government will issue necessary directions and clarifications as and when the need arises, it further says.