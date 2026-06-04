Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at making donations to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri more convenient and transparent, the state government is set to introduce an e-Hundi system.

The modalities for the smooth implementation of the digital donation platform were discussed at a meeting chaired by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The meeting discussed a proposal to enable devotees to make online contributions to the temple hundi on special occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other significant events, as well as in fulfilment of personal vows and wishes.

The e-Hundi system will allow devotees to donate digitally from anywhere in the world.

Official sources said donations made through the platform will be eligible for income tax benefits under applicable provisions.

The funds collected through the e-Hundi system will be utilised for the development, maintenance and management of the Srimandir.

The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees in Odisha, across the country and abroad by providing a convenient and secure avenue for making donations to the temple.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the need for robust security measures to safeguard the platform against cyber fraud.