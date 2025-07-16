New Delhi: A bill that seeks to preserve and protect geoheritage sites and geo-relics is among the eight new draft legislations the government plans to introduce in the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Among the bills planned for the Monsoon session are the National Sports Governance Bill, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from July 21, and there will be a total of 21 sittings of both Houses till August 21.

The session will take a break from August 12 to August 18 for Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day celebrations.

The session is expected to witness stormy confrontations between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, including the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Among the likely flashpoints between the government and the opposition will be the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the state Assembly polls later this year.

The opposition is also expected to seek answers from the government on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s claims of having averted a nuclear war between India and Pakistan by mediating a ceasefire.

The four other new bills are the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The government is also expected to present the Income Tax Bill, 2025, during the Monsoon session. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in February and was referred to a Select Committee of the Lower House. The panel adopted its report on Wednesday and is likely to present it in the Lok Sabha Monday.

The government is also set to seek Parliament’s nod for an extension of the President’s Rule in Manipur and place the Demand for Grants of the state for the approval of the House.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 are pending before the Lok Sabha for approval.

PTI