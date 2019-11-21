Bhubaneswar: Worldwide economic slowdown, climate change and frequent natural disasters have affected the most marginalised communities, marine fishermen being one of them. said Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Cooperation department of the state government.

Swain further added that keeping an eye of large fishermen community of 14 lakh strong members, the state government has taken some concrete steps to safeguard their livelihoods. The ‘Mo Pokhari’ scheme is also promoted wherein the government provides 50 per cent subsidies on farm ponds.

Swain was speaking at ‘World Fisheries Day” celebration, organized by Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union (OTFWU), held today at Red cross Bhavan here.

“We need to take a concrete step to save their livelihoods Due to periodic fishing ban and effects of natural disasters, they have been reduced to nothing but wage labourers,” said convenor of Coast Council, Sudarshan Chhotoray, who graced the occasion.

More than 150 Fishermen from six coastal districts took part in the meeting.