Badasahi: Multiple schemes and programmes to improve quality education in schools and strengthen attendance has apparently failed to deliver results in many government educational institutions in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district, a report said.

Some schools have continually been witnessing falling student numbers while private schools in the area are faring better in the matter of admissions.

According to reports, 26 schools in Badasahi education circle have been closed for this reason and were merged with nearby schools over last two years.

There are 241 primary and nodal schools under this circle. However, most of them lack adequate number of teachers. It was learnt that the number of students seeking admission in schools is declining every year. Following an order from the school and mass education department, 10 schools were merged with other schools in 2018-19.

The department has issued another order seeking merger of 16 more schools in the current academic year.

The department has completed its inquiry report about the poor strength of these schools. After submission of the report, their merger will be formalized.

Social activists and intellectuals pointed out that even though the government strengthens the school infrastructure, sanitation, MDM, drinking water, free uniforms, textbooks and free bicycles, scholarships, stipends and smart class, government schools fail to woo students.

Now, more guardians are seeking admission of their wards in private schools.