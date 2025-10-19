Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department has sought the assistance of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi and Government Medical College in Kottayam to reduce the high mortality rate among open-heart surgery patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

The step in this regard has been taken by the state government after the Orissa High Court expressed concern over the high mortality among patients undergoing open-heart surgery at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) wing of SCBMCH.

“The matter has been taken up with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Government Medical College, Kottayam, which are in the government sector and have an excellent track record.

They have assured that they would depute team(s) which would guide the surgeons at SCBMCH, Cuttack, so that concerted efforts can be made to reduce the mortality rates, which, at this stage, is alarming,” H&FW department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S informed the HC in an affidavit.

Around 17 per cent of patients who underwent such medical procedures between January 2023 and August 2025, died after surgery at the CTVS wing of the premier hospital.

In the affidavit, the state government further stated that as far as open-heart surgery in the CTVS wing of SCBMCH is concerned, the availability of faculty in such super-speciality disciplines in the state is very less.

“Steps will be taken to engage more faculties and senior residents on contractual or regular mode with appropriate remuneration, so that there is no dislocation and let up in the patient care so far as openheart surgery is concerned,” the affidavit said, adding that formation of a second team for cardiac surgery is not feasible untilan additional three CTVS surgeons are available.

The affidavit also stated that steps would be taken to send the existing faculty in CTVS and critical care for an exposure visit, as well as advanced training.

The already trained faculties posted in other medical colleges of the state shall be deployed during the major surgeries.

Further, steps were being taken to invite an expert team from AIIMS-New Delhi for guidance, hands-on training, developing the skill and confidence of the faculties, nursing and other paramedics for conducting the heart surgeries and suggesting equipping the operation theatre and intensive care unit with appropriate modern equipment and instruments for the best outcome in patients who are undergoing cardiac surgeries.

There is no dispute that open-heart surgery is a major surgery. It can be a life-saving operation for some. Open-heart surgery improves their health, making it easier for them to do everyday tasks.

This can give them a better quality of life.

There are several risks and complications of open-heart surgery, but if it is properly planned and a team of experts carry out the surgery, there are good chances of success, the HC observed in an order in this regard while posting the matter for further hearing November 27.